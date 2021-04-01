Advertisement

East Central University names criminal justice scholarship in honor of OHP Captain Jeff Sewell

By Joe Valdez
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University Honors a fallen Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Jeff Sewell after he lost a long battle to COVID-19 in October by naming a scholarship in his honor.

Wednesday, ECU announced the Captain Jeff Sewell memorial criminal justice scholarship on his 33rd anniversary  of becoming a trooper.

Any ECU student with a 3.0 GPA or higher is eligible.

His daughter Randi Hauff said her father was an ECU alum who loved higher education and said the announcement of the scholarship couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It further speaks to dad’s dedication for law enforcement and how he worked to always better his community,” said Hauff.

Anyone can make a donation to the Captain Jeff Sewell memorial criminal justice scholarship by clicking here.

