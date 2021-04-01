Horses defy death in Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A trailer carrying two horses became loose Wednesday afternoon resulting in a rollover crash on Hwy 82 in Sherman.

Police say the truck pulling the trailer was heading west near Skaggs Rd. just before 1 p.m. when the trailer came loose, causing it to flip one and a half times before landing on its side.

A stretch of the highway was closed down for a short period of time.

Neither the driver or either of the horses were injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.