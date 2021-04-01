Inmate visitation has resumed at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has resumed inmate visitation, releasing the suspension that has been in place since last fall.

The decision was made Thursday, less than a month after Oklahoma Governor Stitt issued an executive order removing all COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and the mask mandate for Oklahomans inside state buildings.

The ODOC has stated that they will continue to follow CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines by requiring visitors to wear a facemask and maintain at least six feet for social distancing.

