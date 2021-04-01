Advertisement

Local audio, video recording studio moving to downtown Denison

They call their new studio a diamond in the rough. Why Split Window Studios chose Denison.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A local recording studio has found a new home in Downtown Denison. Why they chose Denison.

“By Split Window being successful, it makes downtown Denison more successful,” said William Myers, Vice President of Business Development with the Denison Development Alliance.

Denison Development Alliance approved the company’s proposal to move into the pre-existing studio on Main Street.

“The activity and energy that they generate, it helps push more excitement through the community. It brings new people into town,” said Myers.

They’ve partnered with Split Window Studios in their project with a 15% micro-manufacturing incentive reimbursement.

“Denison’s culture seemed to fit in with our goals and objectives,” said owner of Split Window Studios, Tony Giarraputo.

To improve the 3,000 square foot studio for audio and video recording.

“That’s always the dream is having those top 40 records or having those video productions that win awards and get recognition for all the effort and passion that you put into the project,” said Giarraputo.

Giarraputo says a huge factor for their decision to move was the city’s recent designation as a music friendly community.

“It highlights cities that are friendly to musicians and music, and artists will view those cities as a place they want to come to to perform or record a record,” said Giarraputo.

“A lot of great musicians here, a lot of great artists and to have the state and the city behind us, it’s huge,” said studio engineer and producer, Chris Romain.

Romain has worked in studios all over the U.S. and calls their new studio a diamond in the rough with their state-of-the-art equipment and the studio’s classic acoustic design.

“We’re bringing in a vintage, Solid State mixing board, it’s a 4000g+ which is one of the most popular mixing boards in the industry,” said Giarraputo.

“Probably one of the most renowned consoles of all time. For it to live in a Russ Berger studio, it really will make it a national destination,” said Romain.

