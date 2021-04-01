McAlester inmate manhunt was a group effort, Murray County deputy says

JOY, Okla. (KXII) - The inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center was found Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Wichita Falls, Texas, according to Murray County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Eddy.

The manhunt began Tuesday evening when 25-year-old Preston Whittington beat up a cafeteria supervisor at the McAlester prison, stole her red Honda Accord, and drove to Davis.

Eddy said the prison employee was sent to the hospital and has since been checked out.

Davis police spotted Whittington at the local Sonic and an Easy Mart, but Whittington sped north on Highway 77 through Joy before ditching the car 2-3 miles outside Wynnewood.

Later that evening around 9 p.m., a homeowner called 911 because Whittington had taken off some of his clothing, and was now shirtless in their yard.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said the Department of Corrections brought a dog to sniff out Whittington’s trail using that shirt. Law enforcement continued to look for him on foot, but he was nowhere to be found.

Around noon on Wednesday, a Garvin county resident reported his pickup had been stolen. When officers investigated, they found Whittington had broken into the man’s home.

“The homeowner advised that he had stolen his keys,” Eddy said. “Inside the house we did find the clothes that he had had on, he had switched clothes.”

The Murray County Sheriff’s office told surrounding agencies to look for a 2019 Chevy Silverado, and the Wichita Falls police spotted one inside a local Walmart.

Whittington was found inside, dealing with the asset protection team because he had been caught stealing food.

The Garvin and Murray County Sheriffs, Davis, Elmore, Paoli, Lighthorse, and Wichita Falls police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections assisted in catching Whittington.

