Charges dismissed against Choctaw man following court ruling

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma applies to the Choctaw Nation.

The ruling centered on a Pittsburg County case involving a member of the Choctaw Nation, Devin Sizemore. Sizemore was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2016 murder of his 21-month-old daughter, Emily.

Following the ruling, all state charges against Sizemore are dismissed.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton stated in a press release that the tribe has been preparing for this decision for two years and that the tribe is prepared to file more than 125 cases in the District Court of the Choctaw Nation.

The Choctaw Nation is not the only tribe to be affected by the ruling. In March the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that members of Oklahoma Native American Tribes can only be tried by tribal courts.

Major crimes such as murder, arson and rape could still be decided in federal court.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

