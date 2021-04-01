Advertisement

Charges dismissed against Choctaw man following court ruling

Choctaws, Chickasaws react to McGirt ruling that could over turn convictions, cases in Oklahoma
Choctaws, Chickasaws react to McGirt ruling that could over turn convictions, cases in Oklahoma
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma applies to the Choctaw Nation.

The ruling centered on a Pittsburg County case involving a member of the Choctaw Nation, Devin Sizemore. Sizemore was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2016 murder of his 21-month-old daughter, Emily.

Following the ruling, all state charges against Sizemore are dismissed.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton stated in a press release that the tribe has been preparing for this decision for two years and that the tribe is prepared to file more than 125 cases in the District Court of the Choctaw Nation.

The Choctaw Nation is not the only tribe to be affected by the ruling. In March the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that members of Oklahoma Native American Tribes can only be tried by tribal courts.

Major crimes such as murder, arson and rape could still be decided in federal court.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating THC chips after two sent to hospital
A man serving time in a McAlester prison is believed to be in Texoma after escaping from the...
McAlester prison escapee caught in Texas
POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside car at Gainesville Walmart identified; foul play not suspected
Kiletha Walker has been sentenced for Pottsboro graveyard theft.
Grayson County woman sentenced to probation, jail for cemetery theft
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder

Latest News

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announces school districts new quarantine policy for students and...
Oklahoma governor signs 2 education bills despite opposition
Two horses defy death in rollover crash.
Horses defy death in Sherman crash
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder
Local audio, video recording studio moving to downtown Denison