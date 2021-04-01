New GOP-led voting restrictions move forward in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Republicans have begun passing sweeping new voting restrictions in America’s biggest red state.

A bill the state Senate approved early Thursday morning included reduced options to cast ballots, limits on polling hours and more power to partisan poll watchers.

It comes after an elections overhaul was signed into law last week in Georgia, where opponents have already filed lawsuits and are calling for boycotts of corporations that are silent on restrictive voting measures.

A similar measure in the Texas House chamber could advance toward a full vote as soon as Thursday.

