New GOP-led voting restrictions move forward in Texas

ike other proposals under consideration at the Texas Capitol, many of the restrictions in...
ike other proposals under consideration at the Texas Capitol, many of the restrictions in Senate Bill 7 would target initiatives championed in Harris County to make it easier for more voters to participate in elections.(Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Republicans have begun passing sweeping new voting restrictions in America’s biggest red state.

A bill the state Senate approved early Thursday morning included reduced options to cast ballots, limits on polling hours and more power to partisan poll watchers.

It comes after an elections overhaul was signed into law last week in Georgia, where opponents have already filed lawsuits and are calling for boycotts of corporations that are silent on restrictive voting measures.

A similar measure in the Texas House chamber could advance toward a full vote as soon as Thursday.

