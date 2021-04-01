Advertisement

Oklahoma governor signs 2 education bills despite opposition

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announces school districts new quarantine policy for students and...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announces school districts new quarantine policy for students and staff
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is quickly signing into law two public education measures that had faced bipartisan opposition in the Legislature.

Stitt on Wednesday signed a Senate bill that makes it easier for students to transfer districts and a House bill that changes the state aid funding formula starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Both bills were passed by the Legislature Wednesday and sent to Stitt, who held a brief signing ceremony.

The bill to modify the state funding formula directs that funding will be calculated based on student counts from the previous year, rather than the highest of the previous two years.

