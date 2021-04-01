Sherman Boys and Girls Club to build memorial multi-purpose fields

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Major League Baseball player is helping fund new multi-purpose fields for the Sherman Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club of Sherman is excited to turn this field adjacent to their facility into multi-purpose athletic fields to honor the life of a former member.

“We want it to be a community thing. Just make it available for people as an asset to the community in honor of Kevin,” said Bryan Partee, President and CEO of the Sherman Boys and Girls Club.

Kevin and Kyle Crick belonged to the Sherman club when they were kids. Kyle is now a pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kevin died in 2019 after a fall while on vacation. To honor Kevin, Kyle and his mother Twila are raising money to build multipurpose athletic fields for the Sherman club.

“I’m pretty optimistic that around summer we hopefully will have secured those funds to have everything ready to go then just start working on it,” said Partee.

They estimate the project to cost close to $200,000 to build fields, restrooms and a snack bar, bleachers and digital scoreboard, and an entryway with a memorial plaque for Kevin.

“Kevin wore number 16 so we’re going to plant 16 crepe myrtles around there so that would not only make it look really pretty especially when they’re all in bloom. But it would also, we want to provide for our neighbors a sight barrier and sound barrier,” said Partee.

So far they’ve raised almost $70,000. Kyle plans to donate himself and have his donation matched by the MLB’s Baseball Tomorrow program.

Partee wasn’t the Boys and Girls Club president in Sherman when Kevin and Kyle were members, but he’s honored to be part of this project started by the club’s last president, Mike DeLong.

“But to know that Mike DeLong had such an impact on them and help change their life and help their mom when she had to have a place for the boys to go while she was working that’s safe and enriching and stuff. When a tragedy struck, one of the things that they thought about was let’s give back to the Boys and Girls Club,” said Partee.

Everything has been approved by the city, and the next step is to have plans finalized by an architect to start construction. They hope to have the entire project completed within the year.

Community members can donate to the memorial field fund here.

