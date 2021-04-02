Ardmore Southwest City Commissioner candidates want more utilities, resources for residents

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - When Ardmore city commissioner Martin Dyer passed away in January, he left a seat on the council that hadn’t been empty since 1985.

Now three candidates are running for his Southwest ward seat.

Barbara Hisey, Eric Howard, and David Plesher all said they have the experience the job requires, and have watched Ardmore grow in the past decades. Now they want to make sure citizens have the resources a bigger city needs.

Howard said one issue lying heavily on his heart is the homeless population and mental health services.

“Work with our expert organizations, and any support I can give to the city to get done what we need to get done to help the homelessness, mental health, crime situations,” Howard said. “With me coming in and helping the community, I wanna make sure that we’re providing Ardmore with the best mental health services that we have.”

Howard said he’ll connect resources with the community so help is available.

Hisey said it’s time for Ardmore to have recycling pickup throughout the city.

“Basically we’re going to run out of land for trash. We’ll never run out of trash,” Hisey said. “We can’t keep relying on land for landfills. So I’d love to have curbside recycling. I think that’s a long way off, but I think we need to look into it.”

She said as a diligent worker, she’ll get the job done.

Plesher said he’s been working for the last decade to get streetlights working.

“The infrastructure has kind of fallen by the wayside because of that growth, you know, everything has moved to new growth,” Plesher said. “Water quality, the street lights, storm storage, those are all problems and they need to be addressed.”

Plesher said he’ll make sure public works gets the funding they need.

Election day is Tuesday.

