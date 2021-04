CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Callisburg basketball standout Landon Condiff is headed to San Antonio to take part in the T.A.B.C. All-Star game.

Condiff has a tremendous season with the Wildcats, averaged over 32 points per game, and scored more points than any other player in Texas this year. The All-Star game will be played on May 14th.

