Dry Easter Weekend

Clouds were on the increase Friday night as a weak upper wave passed, it could generate a few sprinkles overnight but dry air underneath the cloud bases means 95% of the rain will evaporate before it reaches the ground.

Winds returned to the gusty zone today, hitting 30 mph at times, they ease some overnight and won’t be quite as high tomorrow, but it will still be breezy.

Futurecast shows a pocket of scattered high clouds scooting through overnight, expect sunny to partly cloudy skies to return with breezy southerly winds on Saturday.

Lows tonight will be cool, in the upper 40s, not as cold as last night. Saturday highs will be in the upper 60s, and we’re looking at lower 70s for a nice Easter Sunday. Next chance of rain holds off until the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 30% Showers/storms and windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority