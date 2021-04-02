Durant animal shelter denied approval for upgrades but hoping for another chance

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Durant Animal Shelter is in poor shape, there is no adequate heat, air, water systems and not in proper sanitary condition. The building has small gated areas for the animals to roam around in and has not been renovated in years.

City Councilman Jerry Tomlinson was one of the two people that voted for the new animal shelter.

The shelter was denied 7-2.

The city’s general fund wasn’t adequate enough to get a new facility but instead just to keep it maintained.

The police chief and city manager asked The Durant Community Facility Authority to use the quarter cents sale tax that funded Southeastern Oklahoma State University projects and the multi sports complex.

With that money, they would remodel the original building and add a 3,500 square foot building with a veterinary station, drive thru check in and much more.

The city already purchased the building material and land but in order to get it built the city is looking at $379,000 more funding.

Tomlinson said this project would not take away other problems in the city.

“Our focus is still on streets, other infrastructure projects, water and sewer, we are going trough and installing new water meters all throughout our city and new water lines we have some really aged infrastructure in the way of water lines and sewer lines and our focus is still on those things,” Tomlinson said.

They are hoping to bring back this same proposal using the sales tax money for a vote again by June or July.

