Durant election preview for councilman race

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Early voting has now ended for local and school elections in Oklahoma with Election Day approaching this Tuesday.

Durant’s local race is between longtime Durant city councilman, Jerry Tomlinson, who is taking on opponent, Humphrey Miller.

His first time running, Miller says he wants to give back to the community that has supported his family’s business, Miller’s Short Stop for the past 46 years.

Incumbent, Tomlinson says his work as councilman and experience in public service makes him stand out.

”I have nothing bad to say about him. He’s been up there for over 20 years I just think it’s time maybe for someone new, new face, new ideas, you know fresh face up there,” said Miller.

“Fair and representative of all the constituents of Durant and fair to the city of Durant. I have a history of that, I bring that to the table. And I’d like for the folks to consider that,” said Tomlinson.

Today was the last day for early voting. Polls will be back open on Election Day, Tuesday the 6th.

