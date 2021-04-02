Easter egg hunt in memory of Calera girl

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The Colvard family in Calera is remembering the life of their 8-year-old daughter who died in 2019 in an ATV accident. They’re hosting the annual city-wide egg hunt in Calera Saturday morning to remember the life of Addie Kate, who died the day before Easter 2 years ago.

“It’s been a rough 2 years, we’re coming up on 2 years and so it’s been...it’s been a very rough 2 years,” said Jason Colvard, Addie’s father.

8-year-old Addie Kate Colvard was a 3rd grader at Calera elementary who loved to read and loved holidays especially Easter.

“The timing’s a little rough, you know rough time of year, but we just thought it would be a good idea or a good plan to keep her memory alive and that way people in the community just keep her name there,” said Jason.

Her family is working on getting a 501c3 in place for a school literacy fund.

“We are actually planning on starting a foundation to help with literacy and stuff like that, that’s one of our big goals that we’re planning on getting started. But the Easter egg hunt every year is gonna fall in with the foundation as well,” said Jason.

They decided to take over the city’s annual Easter egg hunt to dedicate what became a solemn day 2 years ago into a day of remembrance.

Addie’s younger brother, Lincoln Colvard, who is now 8-years-old, is excited to help his family tomorrow. He says he misses his sister.

“Well I really liked, she like used to roll her eyes to me and laugh and all sorts of funny things that I really liked. She was a great sister,” said Lincoln.

“Addie loved being the center of attention, that was her, anything that revolved around Addie she loved it. So she would definitely think the world of this. This would be something that she would enjoy coming to and being a part of,” said Jason.

They look forward to holding the event in her name for years to come to keep her memory alive.

“I’m hoping that they can have a fun time and remember if they have lost sisters or brothers or any family members they can try to remember them,” said Lincoln.

The egg hunt has 4 age groups to participate in with plenty of eggs for everyone including a special prize for every group. The hunt kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Jack Stockton Community Building in Calera. Information on the event can be found on their Facebook page.

