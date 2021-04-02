Gunfire heard from neighbors in a Denison neighborhood

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison neighborhood is looking for answers tonight after hearing the sound of gunfire followed by a fight.

Police have been on the scene since 7pm Thursday evening on Meadow Lane near Ridgewood.

Neighbors who heard the gunshots said when they came out they saw two men wrestling on the lawn, one trying to get the gun out of the other’s hand. Neighbors said at this same home they’ve seen physical and verbal fights, almost nightly.

Police can’t confirm what lead up to the fight, or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Next-door neighbor, Juan Escobar, was unhitching his trailer when he heard what he thought was a gun shot and ran in his home to make sure his family stayed in the house while the fight was going on.

At this time police won’t say what happened, but say they’ll let everyone know tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.