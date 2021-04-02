Advertisement

Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools’ Day prank

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday.

During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.

A few minutes later, “Jasmine” reemerged without the wig — revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!”

The first lady’s aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of “Jasmine.”

In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks. When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating THC chips after two sent to hospital
A man serving time in a McAlester prison is believed to be in Texoma after escaping from the...
McAlester prison escapee caught in Texas
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder
POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside car at Gainesville Walmart identified; foul play not suspected
Kiletha Walker has been sentenced for Pottsboro graveyard theft.
Grayson County woman sentenced to probation, jail for cemetery theft

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
A Chickasaw man convicted for two murders in Pontotoc County was taken into federal custody...
Pontotoc County inmate taken into federal custody Tuesday
A Chickasaw man convicted for two murders in Pontotoc County was taken into federal custody...
Pontotoc County inmate taken into federal custody Tuesday
Durant animal shelter denied approval for upgrade but hoping to approval again in June
Durant animal shelter denied approval for upgrades but hoping for another chance
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Sherman neighborhood.
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Sherman neighborhood