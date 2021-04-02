Advertisement

Person drives through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.
Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.(Lileana Pearson/WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said a person “drove into the structure,” but did not give further details.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the building.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The person’s name and possible charges have not been released.

No other information about the incident has been made public.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses defy death in rollover crash.
Horses defy death in Sherman crash
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder
Choctaws, Chickasaws react to McGirt ruling that could over turn convictions, cases in Oklahoma
Charges dismissed against Choctaw man following court ruling
Deadly McCurtain County crash is being investigated
The inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center was found Wednesday...
McAlester inmate manhunt was a group effort, Murray County deputy says

Latest News

Sherman announces 2021 Hot Summer Nights lineup
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates
This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending...
Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal
LIVE: Derek Chauvin's trial continues