Pontotoc County inmate taken into federal custody Tuesday

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Chickasaw tribal member doing time for two murders in Pontotoc County has had one conviction overturned and will likely have the second one overturned as well on April 5.

But on Tuesday, 23-year-old Kalup Born was taken into federal custody on Tuesday and is charged by the United States District Court, Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Born was convicted of 11 charges including first degree murder of 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.

“If there’s anybody else dealing with what I’ve been going through with all of these other decisions with the supreme court, just be patient,” said Brenda’s son, JL Carter.

It’s been four years since Carter’s son, JL Carter last held his mom.

The State of Oklahoma said Born kidnapped Carter from her home in Ada at Knifepoint, stole and crashed her car into a creek and left her to die.

“He’s exactly where he needs to be, and I will do everything I can to make sure he stays there,” said JL.

Born was in the Pontotoc County Jail when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma district attorneys can’t prosecute crimes committed on reservations by defendants who are tribal members, or crimes against tribal citizens.

On Tuesday, Born was charged in federal court for Carter’s murder.

“With the feds picking it up, I’ve been really happy with the outcome of the people I’ve dealt with and they were very quick and thorough with what they do,” said JL.

Pontotoc County Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo said Born is also accused of Killing another inmate, 42-year-old Billy Johnson last December while in the Pontotoc County Justice Center.

Johnson’s sister, Sheli Courtney said if Born didn’t kill her brother, he would’ve walked out of jail because of the McGirt ruling.

“Had he not committed the murder against my brother he would’ve been released on Ms. Carter’s murder case,” said Courtney.

Portillo said born has a hearing on Monday, April 5 to dismiss his conviction for Johnson’s death. She anticipates it to be dismissed, but born will remain in federal custody in the Muscogee County Jail.

“Just have faith in god, that’s who we’re relying on right now,” said Courtney.

A federal grand jury will meet in the coming weeks to determine if born has other federal charges.

