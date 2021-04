Sherman announces 2021 Hot Summer Nights lineup

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman announced the lineup for this year’s Hot Summer Nights free downtown summer concert series Friday.

The acts are:

CODY CANADA & DEPARTED - THURS, JUNE 3

TEXAS FLOYD - THURS, JUNE 10

HOOBASTANK - THURS, JUNE 17

DEANA CARTER - THURS, JUNE 24

RICK SPRINGFIELD - LIGHTS ON THE LAKE - FRI, JULY 2

GARY P. NUNN - THURS, JULY 8

JEFFERSON STARSHIP - THURS, JULY 15

FLEETWOOD X - THURS, JULY 22

SPIN DOCTORS - THURS, JULY 29

These concerts are held every Thursday evening in June and July on the Sherman Municipal Lawn.

