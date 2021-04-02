Silo’s Impson signs with McPherson

SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Silo basketball player T.J. Impson signed with McPherson College to continue his basketball career. Impson helped the Rebels make it all the way to the regional finals this season, and says McPherson is the perfect spot for him.

“Their coach took a chance on me. I like the players. It’s a good atmosphere. They are competitive and like to work,” said Impson. “It’s a small town, so all I really have to do is play basketball and I like that.”

