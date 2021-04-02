Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Sherman neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police blocked off Meadowlark Lane in Sherman for hours Thursday night after a confrontation between two men ended in gunfire around 7 p.m.

Neighbors across the street said they heard a distinct sound sound they knew was gunfire. One man who witnessed the fight said one man was on top of another when he shot him in the ankle. The witness said the man who was shot in the ankle was taken to Texoma Medical Center.

Neighbors said had seen physical and verbal fights almost nightly at that home on Meadowlark.

Denison police can’t confirm what lead up to the fight.

Juan Escobar was unhitching his trailer when he heard what he thought was a gun shot and ran in his home to make sure his family stayed in the house while the fight was going on.

“I was trying to disconnect the trailer and then they were fighting and then they shot and they kept fighting and I told my family to go back in the house because it wasn’t safe,” Escobar said.

Police haven’t confirmed if anyone was taken into custody.

