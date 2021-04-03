A+ Athlete: Macey Howell, Healdton

Healdton, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Macey Howell of Healdton High School. Macey competes in a number of sports for the Lady Bulldogs.

She’s a 4-time all-conference basketball player, she’s a 2-time all district outfielder for the softball team, and she is a 2-time state qualifier in track, running the 100 meter dash and 300 hurdles. She works hard at every sport, hoping to become the best.

“I love sports, it’s always been sports, sports, sports. From my freshman year, I told myself, when I start something, I’m not going to quit,” said Howell. “That’s my motivation. Just to keep going and prove yourself.”

“She works extra hard at, puts in the time it takes to be a good player,” said Healdton girls basketball coach Mike Phillips. “Everybody says they want to win, but not everyone puts in the time to do it. She’s put in that time to be successful at what she does.”

In the classroom, Macey strives to cross the finish line in first place as well. She’s a Blue ribbon scholar, a member of national honor society, Oklahoma Honor society, a state qualifier in F.C.C.L.A. and she’s in the top ten percent of her class. She makes competing a daily occurrence.

“Hard work is the key thing. It’s going to be hard sometimes in the classroom,” said Howell. “You just have to keep pushing, just as you would on the court or in the field. Just keep pushing. It’ll get better.”

“She doesn’t like to fail, which is a big thing,” said Healdton principal Justin Kana. “She doesn’t take defeat with a grain of salt, it bothers her, which is nice to a point. I just think that inner-drive is what sets her apart.

Outside the classroom, Macey is involved with student council, F.F.A., and she volunteers at the veterans home, the nursing home, and other local organizations.

