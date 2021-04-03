Advertisement

Texoma native awarded with Purple Heart

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Joe Bartlett served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946, and on Friday, 75 years later, he was awarded with the Purple Heart.

On Friday, when he was being awarded, he couldn’t stop thanking God for letting him have today and letting him have his family and friends in Ardmore.

“But it’s great, it’s a great day for me,” Bartlett said.

Joe Bartlett is a 94-year-old who is originally from Leonard, Texas.

Bartlett was an Electrician’s Mate 3rd class rank.

He served with the South Pacific Fleet all around the Philippine Islands, Luzon, Leyte Island, and Japan.

“But I am glad for my great God who watched over us, I said many prayers that I didn’t think I’d ever get back home but thank God he brought me back home,” Bartlett said.

In 1945, Bartlett was injured near Luzon when his ship fell under attack, and after receiving surgery on his leg he was sent back to the ship for duty.

Bartlett and his troops were waiting for orders when they received a call that the Japanese had signed the Peace Treaty.

“The first place when I came back to come to Ardmore, Oklahoma,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett’s granddaughter, Ashley Klutts, said this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver who pieced together all the information.

“He is the most amazing man ever, Grandpa is truly my hero, our family’s hero, he loves Jesus more than anything anybody,” Klutts said.

Bartlett currently lives in Wilson, Oklahoma with his wife Betty, of 75 years.

Her Uncle served with Joe, and suggested she write to him, so after two years of service to the Navy and countless letters, the two finally met in Wilson and were married one month later.

“They don’t make him better than him, the good Lord broke the mold on him for sure, he is our hero and I’d do anything for him that I could, I love him very very much,” Klutts said.

Ashley Klutts said her aunt, who has since passed, had tried to get Barlett his Purple Heart several years ago but was told it couldn’t be done due to his military records being burned in a fire in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Bartlett and his family are very thankful for this award.

