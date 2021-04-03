At least one person dead in Gainesville wreck

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A highway collision left at least one person dead in Gainesville Friday afternoon.

Gainesville police say a car drove off US 82 and was hit by an RV on north I-35, causing the motorhome to become engulfed in flames.

The 3 p.m. wreck caused a ten-mile backup, leading to another wreck in which a person was ejected from their car.

We will report more information as it becomes available.

