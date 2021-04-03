Advertisement

Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” Pelosi and Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any history of mental health problems as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Officer who passed and his family,” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, said in a statement. “He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer battling injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a swift recovery and commend both officers for their courageous actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman announces 2021 Hot Summer Nights lineup
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Two horses defy death in rollover crash.
Horses defy death in Sherman crash
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Sherman neighborhood.
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Denison neighborhood

Latest News

Officer killed in attack near US Capitol
When Ardmore city commissioner Martin Dyer passed away in January, he left a seat on the...
Ardmore Southwest City Commissioner candidates want more utilities, resources for residents
Durant’s local race is between longtime Durant city councilman, Jerry Tomlinson and his...
Durant election preview for councilman race
Addie Kate Colvard loved holidays, especially Easter. That's why her family took over the...
Easter egg hunt in memory of Calera girl