Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver that caused a wreck at the southbound ramp of US 69/75 last month.

Officer’s say that around 8 p.m. on March 13th, a silver car made an illegal u-turn on the highway, causing a semi to take evasive action to miss it.

A car behind the truck was not able to stop in time and crashed into the truck, severely injuring the people inside.

The car that caused the collision drove pass the crash before speeding off.

If you have any information about the car or the driver, you’re asked to contact the Durant police at 580-924-3737.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.