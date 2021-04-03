Advertisement

Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash

A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.
A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.(Durant Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver that caused a wreck at the southbound ramp of US 69/75 last month.

Officer’s say that around 8 p.m. on March 13th, a silver car made an illegal u-turn on the highway, causing a semi to take evasive action to miss it.

A car behind the truck was not able to stop in time and crashed into the truck, severely injuring the people inside.

The car that caused the collision drove pass the crash before speeding off.

If you have any information about the car or the driver, you’re asked to contact the Durant police at 580-924-3737.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman announces 2021 Hot Summer Nights lineup
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Sherman neighborhood.
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Denison neighborhood
The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the...
7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Paris remembers devastating tornado 39 years later.
Paris residents remember devastating tornado 39 years later
Joe Bartlett awarded the Purple Heart after serving in World War 2, 75 years ago
Texoma native awarded with Purple Heart
When Ardmore city commissioner Martin Dyer passed away in January, he left a seat on the...
Ardmore Southwest City Commissioner candidates want more utilities, resources for residents
Durant’s local race is between longtime Durant city councilman, Jerry Tomlinson and his...
Durant election preview for councilman race