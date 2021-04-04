Advertisement

Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill,...
FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill, Okla., Tuesday, June 17, 2014.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - Military officials say soldiers at Fort Sill have been suspended from duty as the Army investigates another soldier’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted.

Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said Thursday that last month, a female soldier training at the Oklahoma post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members.”

She made a formal complaint on March 27, but Kamper didn’t say when the alleged assault happened or how many people were allegedly involved. He said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is heading the investigation.

