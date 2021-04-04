Advertisement

C4 Select 7 on 7 hosts tournament in Durant

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - C4 Select 7 on 7 hosted a tournament with more than 30 teams in attendance. The event included a number of age groups, and teams from multiple states. C4 is made up a players from all across Texoma, including Denison, Leonard, Plainview, and Durant.

This is the second event C4 has hosted since creating the 7 on 7 program in 2018.

