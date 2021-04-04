Advertisement

Easter Bunny visits Choctaw Casino

Families from all over came out to take pictures with the Easter Bunny at Choctaw Casino on...
Families from all over came out to take pictures with the Easter Bunny at Choctaw Casino on Saturday(KXII)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Easter Bunny made a visit to Choctaw Casino Saturday afternoon to take pictures with kids.

“We really enjoy doing things like this for the community and the kids always love to come and get a picture with the characters that we have,” Christian Leung said.

Leung is the senior entertainment center manager for Choctaw Casino and is thrilled to be hosting the Easter Bunny again this year for families.

“Was it fun…? Yea…” Tallon Roberts and her dad said.

Tallon Roberts met the Easter Bunny for the first time on Saturday, and is already looking forward to coming next year.

“We have had the Easter bunny here before, obviously we didn’t get to do it last year with the pandemic and everything so this year we are very excited to have the bunny back this year, he’s wearing a mask as well just like the rest of us,” Leung said.

The casino has put on this event every year since opening, but the pandemic prevented them from doing it last year.

Families practiced social distancing with the help of markings on the floor, and were encouraged to wear masks.

“Oh we are so excited to be able to do this again and we do have the floor marked and the space marked within the line for people to still social distance,” Leung said.

Families were able to go home with a free picture, and for every $20 spent in the kids area, families would receive a prize egg.

Choctaw Casino will also be hosting a buffet on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman announces 2021 Hot Summer Nights lineup
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Sherman neighborhood.
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Denison neighborhood
The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the...
7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

A Bokchito home is a total loss after a suspected electrical fire.
Electrical fire destroys Bokchito house
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
One man dead, another in critical condition after Paris shooting
A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in fiery Gainesville crash
A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.
Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash