Easter Bunny visits Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Easter Bunny made a visit to Choctaw Casino Saturday afternoon to take pictures with kids.

“We really enjoy doing things like this for the community and the kids always love to come and get a picture with the characters that we have,” Christian Leung said.

Leung is the senior entertainment center manager for Choctaw Casino and is thrilled to be hosting the Easter Bunny again this year for families.

“Was it fun…? Yea…” Tallon Roberts and her dad said.

Tallon Roberts met the Easter Bunny for the first time on Saturday, and is already looking forward to coming next year.

“We have had the Easter bunny here before, obviously we didn’t get to do it last year with the pandemic and everything so this year we are very excited to have the bunny back this year, he’s wearing a mask as well just like the rest of us,” Leung said.

The casino has put on this event every year since opening, but the pandemic prevented them from doing it last year.

Families practiced social distancing with the help of markings on the floor, and were encouraged to wear masks.

“Oh we are so excited to be able to do this again and we do have the floor marked and the space marked within the line for people to still social distance,” Leung said.

Families were able to go home with a free picture, and for every $20 spent in the kids area, families would receive a prize egg.

Choctaw Casino will also be hosting a buffet on Easter Sunday.

