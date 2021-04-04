Advertisement

Electrical fire destroys Bokchito house

A Bokchito home is a total loss after a suspected electrical fire.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - A house in Bokchito is destroyed after going up in flames Friday night.

Bokchito Police Chief, Shane Guhl, says that the fire occurred around 7:30 on Steakley St.

Electricity was turned off at the house, but there was evidence that the owner rigged the meter, possibly causing the fire.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

