Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in critical condition after wrecking his motorcycle in Choctaw County Saturday night.

Trooper Darrell Wofford says that the 37-year-old driver was heading south on US-271 when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was flown to Plano Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Troopers are investigating the crash, but say that there was an odor of alcohol on the man’s breath.

He was not wearing a helmet.

