One man dead, another in critical condition after Paris shooting

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A shooting that took place in Paris Friday night has left one man dead, and another fighting for his life.

Paris Police Chief, Randy Tuttle, says that officers were called to 19th St. Northwest around 9 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived they saw two men had been shot. Both men were taken to a Paris hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The other man was flown to a Dallas hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Tuttle says the suspect, Patrick O’neal Jr., was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held in the Lamar County jail.

