Advertisement

One man dead, another in critical condition after Paris shooting

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Siren on police car flashing, close-up(WEAU)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A shooting that took place in Paris Friday night has left one man dead, and another fighting for his life.

Paris Police Chief, Randy Tuttle, says that officers were called to 19th St. Northwest around 9 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived they saw two men had been shot. Both men were taken to a Paris hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The other man was flown to a Dallas hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Tuttle says the suspect, Patrick O’neal Jr., was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held in the Lamar County jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman announces 2021 Hot Summer Nights lineup
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Sherman neighborhood.
Witness says one man shot in the leg during fight in Denison neighborhood
The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the...
7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in Gainesville crash
A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.
Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash
Paris remembers devastating tornado 39 years later.
Paris residents remember devastating tornado 39 years later
Joe Bartlett awarded the Purple Heart after serving in World War 2, 75 years ago
Texoma native awarded with Purple Heart