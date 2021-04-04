Police search for suspect involved in aggravated kidnapping

DENTON, Texas (KXII) - Police are actively searching for a suspect who they say attempted to kidnap multiple women, and drove away.

It’s the same suspect police believe attempted to lure another victim into his car in Corinth Sunday afternoon.

Denton police say the first incident happened just before noon on Saturday, in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court in Denton.

They say a woman was walking her dog when she was approached by an SUV.

Police are actively searching for a suspect who they say attempted to kidnap multiple women, and drove away. (Denton Police Department)

Police say the driver, a Black man in his 20s, with short hair and a dark face mask pulled a gun at the woman, and told her to get in the vehicle.

The woman got in the vehicle but was able to get out unharmed, while the suspect drove away in a silver, older model SUV, with a dark interior.

Amy Cunningham with the Denton Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

“Something about the nature (of this) occurring in broad daylight. We encourage everyone to stay aware of your surroundings, keep an eye out for any suspicious activities or vehicles in your neighborhood,” Cunningham said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.