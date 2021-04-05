Advertisement

A fatal crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, one critical

A crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, including a young girl.
A crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, including a young girl.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A routine school bus drop-off ends in a fatal crash involving a young girl.

The wreck happened in Whitesboro Monday afternoon at Hwy. 56 and Old Sanborn Road when a dump truck hit the rear end of a car, leading to a wreck involving three other vehicles. A young girl was inside one of those vehicles, hit head-on.

The girl, along with an older man, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was flown to a nearby hospital.

This story is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in fiery Gainesville crash
knife
Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident
FILE
Man flown to hospital after Oklahoma motorcycle crash

Latest News

A heads up for drivers in Sherman, the US Highway 75 improvement project continues and more...
Northbound HWY 75 traffic switches to new pavement
Texoma Regional Blood Center says they are being affected by the nationwide blood shortage.
Local “emergency need” of O-positive, negative blood
The bridge connects phases 1 and 2 of the ongoing Katy Trail project.
Loy Lake Road closed for Katy Trail walking bridge installation
37-year-old Ronnie Lee Lamb was charged by Pontotoc County last May with 13 sexual crimes to a...
Abuse victim’s mother says she fought for case to get picked up