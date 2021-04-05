A fatal crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, one critical

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A routine school bus drop-off ends in a fatal crash involving a young girl.

The wreck happened in Whitesboro Monday afternoon at Hwy. 56 and Old Sanborn Road when a dump truck hit the rear end of a car, leading to a wreck involving three other vehicles. A young girl was inside one of those vehicles, hit head-on.

The girl, along with an older man, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was flown to a nearby hospital.

This story is ongoing.

