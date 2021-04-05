Advertisement

Abbott won’t throw pitch, in rebuff to MLB voting stance

Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers...
Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener.

The Republican governor said he made his decision after Major League Baseball moved the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s sweeping new voting laws.

It’s the latest jab in an ongoing fight that’s pushing corporate America into the political battle over voting rights.

Abbott’s decision Monday came hours before the team was set to take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Dallas suburb of Arlington.

Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers have not responded to requests for comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in fiery Gainesville crash
knife
Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident
FILE
Man flown to hospital after Oklahoma motorcycle crash
A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.
Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
Man held at gunpoint in Paris kidnapping
File image
Man dead in Paris wheelchair accident
Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical