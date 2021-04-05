Abuse victim’s mother says she fought for case to get picked up

STRATFORD, Okla. (KXII) - 37-year-old Ronnie Lee Lamb was charged by Pontotoc County last May with 13 sexual crimes to a child under 13.

Lamb was an ex-boyfriend of a member of the victim’s family who began pursuing a romantic and sexual relationship with her.

“It was about 2 in the morning when I found the information on her phone and I bawled like a baby,” the victim’s mother, who asked to not be identified, said.

The mother said the next day she and her husband took the phone and evidence to the sheriff.

In November, she learned that Lamb was using the McGirt case to appeal.

“This loophole was just not necessarily thought all the way through in my opinion,” she said.

She knew she had 20 days to make as many calls as she could so the case would be picked up federally.

“I want her and any other child for that matter to know that as an adult, that’s not right,” she said. “This isn’t what we do, this isn’t how we conduct ourselves for sure. You are supposed to feel safe around adults, you’re supposed to be able to go to them when you need something, you’re not supposed to be used or groomed into something for their pleasure.”

If justice isn’t served, she’s worried it will be harder to explain to her daughter why it’s wrong for grown men to pursue preteens.

“I will bring her to you at the federal government ‚and allow you to explain to my child why you don’t have this man incarcerated,” she said. “Because what he did was wrong.”

Now that the case has been picked up, she has advice for other victims and their families.

“Do not ever feel bad about bugging the United States government,” she said. “Because that’s exactly what you need to do. Don’t ever feel bad about bugging law enforcement, attorneys cause that’s what they’re there for”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.