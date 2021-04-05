Advertisement

Durant soccer duo signs with Murray State

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A pair of Durant soccer players will remain teammates at the next level. Aliyah Tomlinson and Izabella Lozano both signed to play their college soccer at Murray State. They will join an Aggie team that went 14-4 last season, and they say making the trip to Tishomingo is the best fit for them.

“I went to a practice, and it was very welcoming,” said Tomlinson. “It helped me go on campus and see everything. I got to know the girls.”

“I just really liked the girls. I got to hang out with them for the day at practice, and see how they play together,” said Lozano. “It was nice, it was like, I want to be a part of this team.”

