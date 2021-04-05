Advertisement

Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers.

The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.

The availability of the data set was first reported by Business Insider.

According to that publication, it includes phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said the leak was old and stemmed from a problem that had been fixed in 2019.

