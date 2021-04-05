Local “emergency need” of O-positive, negative blood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A nationwide blood shortage is hitting home here in Texoma.

Texoma Regional Blood Center announced today they are in emergency need of both O-positive and O-negative blood to fill their empty shelves.

They are still in need of all other blood types as well.

They say blood centers all over the U.S. are struggling to keep blood inventory with the increased usage in hospitals.

”There are units at the hospitals, they do have inventory there, but we do not have any here on the shelves. If they were to have a major trauma and they use all of their O, we don’t have anything to go back on,” said Melanie Robertson, Donor Recruiter for the Texoma Regional Blood Center.

The blood mobile will be around Texoma this week collecting donations including Tuesday at Muenster Memorial and Wednesday at the Sherman First United Bank grand opening on East Taylor Street. Find a complete list of scheduled blood drives on their website. You can also donate at the office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

