Advertisement

Love County motorcycle wreck leaves one person in critical condition

Troopers say that a head-on collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Old River Road in...
Troopers say that a head-on collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Old River Road in Greenville.(WITN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in critical condition following a motorcycle wreck outside of Thackerville Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say a 67-year-old man was traveling north on Merle Wolfe Rd. around 3 p.m. when he collided with another car on the I-35 on-ramp.

He was flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital with a head injury where he was admitted in critical condition.

The woman driving the car was not injured.

Troopers are investigating how the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in fiery Gainesville crash
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
One man dead, another in critical condition after Paris shooting
A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.
Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash
Sherman announces 2021 Hot Summer Nights lineup
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

knife
Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident
Police are actively searching for a suspect who they say attempted to kidnap multiple women,...
Police search for suspect involved in aggravated kidnapping
FILE
Man flown to hospital after Oklahoma motorcycle crash
FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill,...
Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill