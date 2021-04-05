Love County motorcycle wreck leaves one person in critical condition
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in critical condition following a motorcycle wreck outside of Thackerville Sunday afternoon.
Troopers say a 67-year-old man was traveling north on Merle Wolfe Rd. around 3 p.m. when he collided with another car on the I-35 on-ramp.
He was flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital with a head injury where he was admitted in critical condition.
The woman driving the car was not injured.
Troopers are investigating how the crash happened.
