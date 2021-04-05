Loy Lake Road closed for Katy Trail walking bridge installation

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Part of Loy Lake Road in Denison will be closed this week, but soon you’ll be able to walk, run or bike over it.

Monday crews began installing the Katy Trail walking bridge over Loy Lake Road. This week the road will be closed from Lang Avenue to Brock Street and Waterloo Lake Drive.

The bridge connects phases 1 and 2 of the ongoing Katy Trail project.

Not only does this bridge serve as part of the trail, but it will also hold a water line as secondary feed to the hospital.

The city says phase 1 is almost complete, and has had quite a bit of foot traffic already.

They are still waiting on approval from TxDOT for phase 2 funding which would lay concrete over the path.

“We hope it’ll be done in a week. And so right now it is set to be set on Thursday morning. And so as long as the preparations that they’re working on now continue the way that they are then everything should be put into place on Thursday and hopefully the road will be back open next week,” said Carrie Jones, Director of Denison Public Works.

Once the bridge is finished, it may still be barricaded and closed to foot traffic until the safety fence is installed and a bridge inspection is completed.

