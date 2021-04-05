Man dead in Paris wheelchair accident

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after an accident involving a wheelchair occurred in Paris.

The accident took place in the 1600 block of NW Loop 286 around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say that 62-year-old William Pontius, of Paris, was driving his motorized wheelchair in the middle of the lane of the on-ramp, causing the vehicle behind him to swerve to avoid hitting him.

The next vehicle did not see Pontius in time to avoid a collision.

Pontius was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

