Man held at gunpoint in Paris kidnapping

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was held at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend in Paris Saturday night.

Officers say that the man’s ex-boyfriend pointed a pistol at him, demanding money and a ride to Dallas.

The man told the suspect that they needed to stop for gas in Delta County, but instead pulled into the back of the Cooper Police Station. The victim then fled from the vehicle and called the department for help.

The suspect managed to escape before officers arrived.

The incident is under investigation.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

