Multi-car pileup in Denison brings traffic to a standstill

Multi-car pile up on highway 75, Denison.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A portion of highway 75 in Denison was shutdown Monday afternoon following a wreck involving multiple vehicles.

It happened on the northbound lane in between Loy Lake Road and Crawford Street, across from the Fossil Creek Liquor store around 2 p.m.

At least three vehicles were involved, with one truck rolling onto its side.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

The crash is being investigated. We will continue to provide details as they come in.

