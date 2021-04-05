Advertisement

Northbound HWY 75 traffic switches to new pavement

A heads up for drivers in Sherman, the US Highway 75 improvement project continues and more changes are to come
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Drivers in Sherman are not surprised that more changes are coming to U.S. HWY 75.

“Well this has been bad for a while,” said Texoma driver Charles Mabry.

“It’s bad, like the traffic, especially with the road work,” said another driver.

Starting Monday at 7:30 p.m., main northbound traffic will be switched to the new pavement from FM-1417, to Park Avenue.

TxDOT says they plan to reopen all lanes Tuesday at 6 a.m.

It’s something Charles Mabry says he hopes will improve the efficiency of the highway.

“They’re starting to put it together, I don’t know what it’s gonna look like, but hopefully it’s a vast improvement,” said Mabry.

He says it’s nice that the construction will take place over night.

“Well that’s the main safety concern,” said TxDOT Public Information officer Tim McAlavy. “It’s safer for the public if we do this at a low traffic volume time, and it’s actually safer for the workers as well.”

But for other drivers, they’re worried about it causing accidents, as she recalls almost getting hit one night after work.

“(I was driving) In the left hand lane, someone did not look, and they just completely merged into my line. Luckily I was paying attention because I had enough time to slow down, but if I didn’t it would have been a big mess,” one driver said.

On Friday night, crews will begin repaving the left Southbound lane of the Frontage road between north Travis and Washington.

The on-ramp there is scheduled to stay closed all weekend and reopen Monday morning.

Drivers should be aware of road signs, signal changes and alerts from TxDot.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in fiery Gainesville crash
knife
Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident
FILE
Man flown to hospital after Oklahoma motorcycle crash
A crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, including a young girl.
A fatal crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, one critical

Latest News

Texoma Regional Blood Center says they are being affected by the nationwide blood shortage.
Local “emergency need” of O-positive, negative blood
The bridge connects phases 1 and 2 of the ongoing Katy Trail project.
Loy Lake Road closed for Katy Trail walking bridge installation
37-year-old Ronnie Lee Lamb was charged by Pontotoc County last May with 13 sexual crimes to a...
Abuse victim’s mother says she fought for case to get picked up
A crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, including a young girl.
A fatal crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, one critical