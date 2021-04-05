Northbound HWY 75 traffic switches to new pavement

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Drivers in Sherman are not surprised that more changes are coming to U.S. HWY 75.

“Well this has been bad for a while,” said Texoma driver Charles Mabry.

“It’s bad, like the traffic, especially with the road work,” said another driver.

Starting Monday at 7:30 p.m., main northbound traffic will be switched to the new pavement from FM-1417, to Park Avenue.

TxDOT says they plan to reopen all lanes Tuesday at 6 a.m.

It’s something Charles Mabry says he hopes will improve the efficiency of the highway.

“They’re starting to put it together, I don’t know what it’s gonna look like, but hopefully it’s a vast improvement,” said Mabry.

He says it’s nice that the construction will take place over night.

“Well that’s the main safety concern,” said TxDOT Public Information officer Tim McAlavy. “It’s safer for the public if we do this at a low traffic volume time, and it’s actually safer for the workers as well.”

But for other drivers, they’re worried about it causing accidents, as she recalls almost getting hit one night after work.

“(I was driving) In the left hand lane, someone did not look, and they just completely merged into my line. Luckily I was paying attention because I had enough time to slow down, but if I didn’t it would have been a big mess,” one driver said.

On Friday night, crews will begin repaving the left Southbound lane of the Frontage road between north Travis and Washington.

The on-ramp there is scheduled to stay closed all weekend and reopen Monday morning.

Drivers should be aware of road signs, signal changes and alerts from TxDot.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.