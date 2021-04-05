Advertisement

Owner makes mobile bed for elderly dog with trouble walking

By WTKR Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Before her death, walking became difficult for a 16-year-old dog from Virginia, but her owner crafted her a mobile bed that still allowed her to enjoy her favorite activities.

Cocoa was once an energetic Chesapeake Bay retriever, but by the time she reached 16, walking became too much for her. So, her owners, Tom Antonino and his wife, handcrafted a mobile bed for her that still allowed her to do her favorite things, like go to the dog park, sit by the ocean and watch sunsets.

“My wife and I, we came up with a way to, with a mechanics creeper and stuff like that, to take her for walks. We had rope and a bed, and we’d bring her out,” Antonino said.

Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she...
Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she began having trouble walking. It allowed her to do her favorite things, like go to the dog park, sit by the ocean and watch sunsets.(Source: Facebook/Carrie Copenhaver, WTKR via CNN)

Antonino, Cocoa and their family live in Georgia but spend a lot of time in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where a woman snapped a photo of Cocoa “going for a walk” via her mobile bed. She posted it on Facebook, and the sweet moment quickly spread across the internet.

A Facebook-less Antonino had no idea at first how many people heard Cocoa’s story.

“I found out from my brother-in-law. He said, ‘Is this you?’ and then other people asked, ‘Is this you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s Cocoa. That’s Cocoa and I going for a walk,’” he said.

But all good things come to an end, as did Cocoa’s walks. The dog died recently but not before making a lasting impact on many, offering proof of unconditional love.

“It hit a chord with people. The bond we have with our dogs and our pets, it’s strong,” Antonino said.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in fiery Gainesville crash
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
One man dead, another in critical condition after Paris shooting
FILE
Man flown to hospital after Oklahoma motorcycle crash
A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.
Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash
knife
Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident

Latest News

Experts say the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom infects kids more...
Kids playing 'huge role' in transmission of COVID-19 variants, experts say
Italy was in lockdown over the holiday, and residents were urged to stay home. The Vatican...
Pope Francis urges COVID-19 vaccinations for poor after scaled-down Easter mass
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business
While the 16-year-old dog died recently, her story made a lasting impact on many, offering...
Mobile bed lets elderly dog go for walk, enjoy park before her death