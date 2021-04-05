Advertisement

Six relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) - Six people were found dead in a home in suburban Dallas early Monday after police say two brothers apparently killed four family members and then themselves.

Police in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Sgt. Jon Felty tells The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
A wreck off US 82 led to the death of at least one person
At least one person dead in fiery Gainesville crash
knife
Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident
FILE
Man flown to hospital after Oklahoma motorcycle crash
A car made an illegal u-turn on US 69/75 before speeding off.
Suspect sought in horrendous Durant crash

Latest News

A crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, including a young girl.
A fatal crash in Whitesboro leaves two people dead, one critical
Multi-car pile up on highway 75, Denison.
Multi-car pileup in Denison brings traffic to a standstill
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers...
Abbott won’t throw pitch, in rebuff to MLB voting stance