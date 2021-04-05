Six relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

ALLEN, Texas (AP) - Six people were found dead in a home in suburban Dallas early Monday after police say two brothers apparently killed four family members and then themselves.

Police in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Sgt. Jon Felty tells The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

