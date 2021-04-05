Advertisement

Strong winds, Feeble Rainmaker

Rain late Tuesday, but amounts will be very low.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Water vapor imagery is tracking our next rainmaker, a compact upper low now over the Rocky Mountains. It will traverse Oklahoma skies Wednesday morning, urging a cold front southward through Texoma.

Meanwhile, Futurecast shows winds cranking up to about 35 mph by late morning and through much of the day Tuesday. The cold front appears on the map late tomorrow night, it will generate showers with a fairly high chance of enough rain to wet the streets, but probably not enough to water your yard.

The front passes Wed. morning with sunshine and somewhat cooler temperatures returning for Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals expected to be very low, probably less than a tenth of an inch for many.

A more significant rain event is expected Friday night with a stronger cold front passing through. The weekend looks to be dry with any rain ending early Saturday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, very windy

Tuesday night/early Wednesday: 50% rain or low-end thunderstorms

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Partly cloudy

Friday night: 70% Rain or thunderstorms

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: 40% Rain or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

