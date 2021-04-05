Advertisement

Suspect located, charged with aggravated kidnapping in Denton

Arique Bagby has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Denton.
Arique Bagby has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Denton.(Denton County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENTON, Texas (KXII) - A man has been charged for the aggravated kidnapping that happened Saturday in Denton.

Police charged 28-year-old Arique Bagby after police pulled over a vehicle matching the descriptions provided by the victims Sunday afternoon. Bagby was also charged with a DUI.

The vehicle was pulled over around the corners of Old Alton Road and Teasley Lane.

Bagby is being held in the Denton City Jail. More charges may be filed.

Officers are asking the public to contact either the Denton or Corinth Police Department with any information about the suspect or the investigation.

Denton Police Department: 940-349-7812

Corinth Police Department: 940-279-1900

